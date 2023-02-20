 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tera Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tera Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in December 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 37.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 342.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

Tera Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.43 26.48 37.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.43 26.48 37.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.20 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.30 4.40 3.85
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.66 21.80 31.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.78 0.23 2.45
Other Income 22.63 0.84 0.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.85 1.07 3.24
Interest 1.62 1.76 2.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.22 -0.69 0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.22 -0.69 0.40
Tax 4.93 0.04 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.29 -0.73 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.29 -0.73 0.29
Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 -0.58 0.23
Diluted EPS 1.03 -0.58 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 -0.58 0.23
Diluted EPS 1.03 -0.58 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited