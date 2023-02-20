Tera Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in December 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 37.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 342.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.