English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tera Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tera Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in December 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 37.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 342.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

    Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

    Tera Software shares closed at 41.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.17% over the last 12 months.

    Tera Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4326.4837.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4326.4837.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.20----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.304.403.85
    Depreciation0.060.060.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.6621.8031.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.780.232.45
    Other Income22.630.840.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.851.073.24
    Interest1.621.762.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.22-0.690.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.22-0.690.40
    Tax4.930.040.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.29-0.730.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.29-0.730.29
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.03-0.580.23
    Diluted EPS1.03-0.580.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.03-0.580.23
    Diluted EPS1.03-0.580.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tera Software
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:11 pm