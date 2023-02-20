Tera Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in December 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 37.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 342.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 up 135.42% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

Tera Software shares closed at 41.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.17% over the last 12 months.