Tera Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 43.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in December 2018 down 43.12% from Rs. 35.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 50.66% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2018 up 12.21% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2017.

Tera Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Tera Software shares closed at 41.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -34.55% over the last 12 months.