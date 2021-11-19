Tembo Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.99 crore in September 2021 up 21.37% from Rs. 28.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021 down 366.49% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021 down 155.17% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2020.

Tembo Global shares closed at 297.50 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)