Tembo Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.22 crore, up 59.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.22 crore in March 2023 up 59.2% from Rs. 54.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 58.3% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2023 down 34.65% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

Tembo Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2022.

Tembo Global shares closed at 218.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 97.78% returns over the last 6 months and 36.85% over the last 12 months.