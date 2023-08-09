English
    Tembo Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.98 crore, up 49.89% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tembo Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.98 crore in June 2023 up 49.89% from Rs. 53.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 up 99.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2023 up 124.28% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

    Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

    Tembo Global shares closed at 232.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.25% returns over the last 6 months and 62.82% over the last 12 months.

    Tembo Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.9887.2253.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.9887.2253.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.9014.7417.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods----33.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.122.82-5.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.661.08
    Depreciation0.700.730.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.0264.856.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.182.41-0.05
    Other Income0.000.331.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.182.741.13
    Interest0.950.880.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.231.860.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.231.860.36
    Tax0.550.53-0.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.681.330.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.681.330.84
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1010.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.200.84
    Diluted EPS1.511.200.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.200.84
    Diluted EPS1.511.200.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 9, 2023

