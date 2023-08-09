Tembo Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.98 crore, up 49.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.98 crore in June 2023 up 49.89% from Rs. 53.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 up 99.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2023 up 124.28% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Tembo Global shares closed at 232.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.25% returns over the last 6 months and 62.82% over the last 12 months.