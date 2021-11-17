Tembo Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore, up 25.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore in September 2021 up 25.36% from Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021 down 764.1% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021 down 202.8% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2020.

Tembo Global shares closed at 296.95 on November 16, 2021 (NSE)