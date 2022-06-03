Tembo Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore in March 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 40.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022 up 204.8% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 up 132.41% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.

Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2021.

Tembo Global shares closed at 151.90 on June 02, 2022 (NSE)