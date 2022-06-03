English
    Tembo Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

    June 03, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tembo Global Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.15 crore in March 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 40.17 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022 up 204.8% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 up 132.41% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.

    Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2021.

    Tembo Global shares closed at 151.90 on June 02, 2022 (NSE)

    Tembo Global Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.1544.0240.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.1544.0240.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.5615.3513.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.50---16.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.41-4.98-1.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.231.450.93
    Depreciation0.770.540.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.3427.9441.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.353.721.92
    Other Income1.900.01-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.253.721.85
    Interest0.201.560.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.052.170.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.052.170.91
    Tax1.040.54-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.011.620.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.011.620.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.011.620.99
    Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----13.35
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.990.160.98
    Diluted EPS2.990.16--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.990.160.98
    Diluted EPS2.990.16--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Results #Tembo Global #Tembo Global Industries Limited
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 02:33 pm
