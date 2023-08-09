English
    Tembo Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore, up 51.98% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tembo Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore in June 2023 up 51.98% from Rs. 53.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 up 143.78% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2023 up 141.86% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

    Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.

    Tembo Global shares closed at 232.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.25% returns over the last 6 months and 62.82% over the last 12 months.

    Tembo Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0987.2253.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0987.2253.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3414.7417.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods----33.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.122.82-5.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.661.08
    Depreciation0.700.730.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.2664.886.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.462.38-0.05
    Other Income0.000.341.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.462.721.12
    Interest0.950.880.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.511.840.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.511.840.35
    Tax0.620.53-0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.891.310.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.891.310.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.891.310.77
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1010.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.180.77
    Diluted EPS1.701.180.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.180.77
    Diluted EPS1.701.180.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

