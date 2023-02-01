Tembo Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore, up 28.35% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tembo Global Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore in December 2022 up 28.35% from Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.
Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.
|Tembo Global shares closed at 161.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.21% over the last 12 months.
|Tembo Global Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.50
|52.74
|44.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.50
|52.74
|44.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.17
|8.73
|15.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.06
|4.10
|-4.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.63
|1.33
|1.45
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.61
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.33
|33.26
|27.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.79
|4.70
|3.72
|Other Income
|0.04
|-1.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.83
|3.59
|3.72
|Interest
|0.90
|0.84
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.93
|2.75
|2.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.93
|2.75
|2.17
|Tax
|0.94
|1.03
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.99
|1.72
|1.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.99
|1.72
|1.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.99
|1.72
|1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|10.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|1.55
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|1.55
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|1.55
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|1.55
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited