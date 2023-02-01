English
    Earnings

    Tembo Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore, up 28.35% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tembo Global Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 56.50 crore in December 2022 up 28.35% from Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 4.93% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.
    Tembo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.Tembo Global shares closed at 161.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.21% over the last 12 months.
    Tembo Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.5052.7444.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.5052.7444.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.178.7315.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.064.10-4.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.631.331.45
    Depreciation0.640.610.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.3333.2627.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.794.703.72
    Other Income0.04-1.110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.833.593.72
    Interest0.900.841.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.932.752.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.932.752.17
    Tax0.941.030.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.991.721.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.991.721.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.991.721.62
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1010.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.550.16
    Diluted EPS1.791.550.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.550.16
    Diluted EPS1.791.550.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
