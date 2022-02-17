Tembo Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.02 crore, up 68.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.02 crore in December 2021 up 68.54% from Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021 down 30.69% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021 down 5.54% from Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2020.

Tembo Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

Tembo Global shares closed at 303.45 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)