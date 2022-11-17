English
    Telesys Soft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore in September 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 265.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Telesys Soft shares closed at 15.04 on November 16, 2022 (BSE)

    Telesys Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.7410.366.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.7410.366.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.8010.206.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.371.530.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-1.41-0.07
    Other Income0.201.570.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.160.13
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.160.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.270.160.13
    Tax-0.040.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.140.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.140.13
    Equity Share Capital10.0110.0110.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.140.13
    Diluted EPS-0.220.140.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.140.13
    Diluted EPS-0.220.140.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am