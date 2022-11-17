Telesys Soft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore in September 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 265.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Telesys Soft shares closed at 15.04 on November 16, 2022 (BSE)