Telesys Soft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore in September 2022 up 12.82% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 265.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 292.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
Telesys Soft shares closed at 13.35 on December 16, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.74
|10.36
|6.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.74
|10.36
|6.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.80
|10.20
|6.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|1.53
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-1.41
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.20
|1.57
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.16
|0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.16
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.16
|0.13
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited