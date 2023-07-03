Telesys Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 7094.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 6100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Telesys Soft shares closed at 8.95 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.10
|25.70
|26.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.10
|25.70
|26.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.00
|24.33
|25.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.23
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|1.10
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|1.10
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|1.10
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|1.10
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.22
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|0.88
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|0.88
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|20.47
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.88
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.88
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.88
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.88
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited