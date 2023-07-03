English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Telesys Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 7094.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 6100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Telesys Soft shares closed at 8.95 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months

    Telesys Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.1025.7026.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.1025.7026.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.0024.3325.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.03
    Depreciation0.020.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.230.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.251.10-0.11
    Other Income0.030.000.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.221.100.02
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.221.100.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.221.100.02
    Tax-0.300.220.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.920.880.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.920.880.01
    Equity Share Capital20.4710.0110.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.450.880.01
    Diluted EPS-0.450.880.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.450.880.01
    Diluted EPS-0.450.880.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telesys Soft #Telesys Software
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:00 am