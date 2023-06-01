Telesys Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 26.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 7094.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 6100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Telesys Soft shares closed at 10.88 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.46% returns over the last 6 months