Telesys Soft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.17 crore, up 138.86% Y-o-Y
July 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.17 crore in March 2022 up 138.86% from Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 98.9% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 98.85% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.
Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.17
|21.06
|10.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.17
|21.06
|10.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.88
|21.48
|9.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.08
|0.12
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.13
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.63
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.74
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.11
|1.74
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.11
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.11
|1.74
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.11
|1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.11
|1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.11
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.11
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.11
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.11
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited