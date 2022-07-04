Telesys Soft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.17 crore, up 138.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.17 crore in March 2022 up 138.86% from Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 98.9% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 98.85% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.