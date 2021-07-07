Telesys Soft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, up 4175.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in March 2021 up 4175.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021 up 193.6% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021 up 241.46% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.

Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2020.