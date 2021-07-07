Telesys Soft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, up 4175.92% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in March 2021 up 4175.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021 up 193.6% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021 up 241.46% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.
Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2020.
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.95
|2.91
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.95
|2.91
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.30
|2.51
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.18
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|0.10
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.13
|-1.71
|Other Income
|1.46
|0.59
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|0.71
|-1.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.74
|0.71
|-1.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.74
|0.71
|-1.23
|Tax
|0.54
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.20
|0.71
|-1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.20
|0.71
|-1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|0.71
|-1.28
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|0.71
|-1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|0.71
|-1.28
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|0.71
|-1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited