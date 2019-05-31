Telesys Soft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 2627.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 2627.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 10.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.
Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.
|
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|0.25
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|1.66
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.66
|0.25
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.15
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.46
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|-0.37
|-0.94
|Other Income
|--
|0.55
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.18
|0.76
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.18
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.68
|0.18
|0.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.68
|0.18
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.68
|0.18
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|0.18
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|0.18
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|0.18
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|0.18
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited