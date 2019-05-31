Telesys Soft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 2627.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 2627.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 10.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.

Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.