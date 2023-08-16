Telesys Soft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, down 52.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in June 2023 down 52.13% from Rs. 10.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 94.83% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Telesys Soft shares closed at 8.62 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months