Telesys Soft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in June 2022 up 11.91% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 67.04% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 67.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.
Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.
|
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.36
|26.17
|9.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.36
|26.17
|9.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.20
|25.88
|8.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|0.37
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-0.11
|0.39
|Other Income
|1.57
|0.12
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.02
|0.55
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.02
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.02
|0.55
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.01
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.01
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.01
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.01
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.01
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.01
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited