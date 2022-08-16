Telesys Soft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in June 2022 up 11.91% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 67.04% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 67.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.