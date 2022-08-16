 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telesys Soft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in June 2022 up 11.91% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 67.04% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 67.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

 

Telesys Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.36 26.17 9.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.36 26.17 9.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.20 25.88 8.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.08
Depreciation 0.02 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.53 0.37 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 -0.11 0.39
Other Income 1.57 0.12 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.02 0.55
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 0.02 0.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.16 0.02 0.55
Tax 0.03 0.00 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.01 0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.01 0.42
Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.01 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.01 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.01 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.01 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

