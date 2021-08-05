Telesys Soft Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021 down 11.87% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2020.