Telesys Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore in December 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 741.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Telesys Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.70 7.74 21.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.70 7.74 21.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.33 7.80 21.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.08
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.37 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 -0.47 -0.63
Other Income 0.00 0.20 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 -0.27 0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.10 -0.27 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.10 -0.27 0.11
Tax 0.22 -0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 -0.22 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 -0.22 0.11
Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 -0.22 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.88 -0.22 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 -0.22 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.88 -0.22 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited