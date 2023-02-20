Telesys Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore in December 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 741.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.