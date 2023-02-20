Telesys Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore in December 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 741.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Telesys Soft shares closed at 11.21 on February 20, 2023 (BSE)