Telesys Soft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 622.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in December 2021 up 622.62% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 85.24% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 84.51% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2020.