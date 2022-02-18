Telesys Soft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore, up 622.62% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.06 crore in December 2021 up 622.62% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 85.24% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 84.51% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.
Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2020.
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.06
|6.86
|2.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.06
|6.86
|2.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.48
|6.69
|2.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.12
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.07
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.20
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.13
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited