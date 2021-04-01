Telesys Soft Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 down 11.26% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 down 12.35% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

Telesys Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2019.