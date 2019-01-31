Telesys Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 44.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 44.09% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 159.91% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 165.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.