Telesys Soft Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 44.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Telesys Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 44.09% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 159.91% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 165.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.
Telesys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.
|
|Telesys Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'11
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.25
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.25
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.17
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.48
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.41
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.45
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.05
|0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.05
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.05
|0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|0.05
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|0.05
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|23.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.05
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.05
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.05
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.05
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|2.19
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|94.30
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.13
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|5.70
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited