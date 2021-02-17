TeleCanor Glob Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 48.38% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

TeleCanor Glob shares closed at 7.94 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)