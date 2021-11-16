Tejnaksh Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, down 21.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in September 2021 down 21.18% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 up 10.22% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021 up 0.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2020.

Tejnaksh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2020.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 118.00 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)