Tejnaksh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 115.28% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 71.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.83% over the last 12 months.