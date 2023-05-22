English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tejnaksh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejnaksh Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 115.28% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    Tejnaksh shares closed at 71.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.83% over the last 12 months.

    Tejnaksh Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.651.651.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.651.651.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.13----
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.180.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.26-0.09-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.17
    Depreciation0.200.200.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.660.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.510.72
    Other Income0.100.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.550.77
    Interest0.180.150.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.400.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.400.58
    Tax0.100.100.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.300.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.300.43
    Equity Share Capital10.1610.1610.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.290.42
    Diluted EPS-0.060.290.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.290.42
    Diluted EPS-0.060.290.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Tejnaksh #Tejnaksh Healthcare
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am