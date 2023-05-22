Tejnaksh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejnaksh Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 115.28% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 55.91% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.
Tejnaksh shares closed at 71.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.83% over the last 12 months.
|Tejnaksh Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.65
|1.65
|1.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.65
|1.65
|1.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.18
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.20
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.66
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.51
|0.72
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.55
|0.77
|Interest
|0.18
|0.15
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.40
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.40
|0.58
|Tax
|0.10
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.30
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.30
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|10.16
|10.16
|10.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.29
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.29
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.29
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.29
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited