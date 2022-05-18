Tejnaksh Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 19.54% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Tejnaksh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 149.30 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.58% returns over the last 6 months and 132.92% over the last 12 months.