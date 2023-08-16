Tejnaksh Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in June 2023 up 3.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 67.32% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 41% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

Tejnaksh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2022.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 33.06 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.89% returns over the last 6 months and -54.20% over the last 12 months.