Tejnaksh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 15.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 15.03% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 51.42% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.