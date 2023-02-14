Tejnaksh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 15.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 15.03% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 51.42% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Tejnaksh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 110.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -26.96% over the last 12 months.