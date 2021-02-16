Tejnaksh Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, down 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in December 2020 down 13.56% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 7.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 down 13.51% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2019.

Tejnaksh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 54.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.60% returns over the last 6 months and 22.07% over the last 12 months.