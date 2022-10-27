Tejas Networks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.77 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.77 crore in September 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 172.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2022 up 166.09% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.46 crore in September 2022 up 99.55% from Rs. 22.28 crore in September 2021.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 673.05 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 60.33% over the last 12 months.