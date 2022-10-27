 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejas Networks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.77 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.77 crore in September 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 172.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2022 up 166.09% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.46 crore in September 2022 up 99.55% from Rs. 22.28 crore in September 2021.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 673.05 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 60.33% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.77 125.63 172.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.77 125.63 172.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.30 67.40 92.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.08 8.93 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.00 0.28 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.40 37.17 30.45
Depreciation 23.88 23.37 18.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.91 19.27 31.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.20 -30.79 -0.09
Other Income 19.38 18.69 4.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.58 -12.10 4.00
Interest 1.45 0.88 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.13 -12.98 3.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.13 -12.98 3.15
Tax 9.87 -6.30 -0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.26 -6.68 3.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.26 -6.68 3.48
Equity Share Capital 155.38 151.52 117.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -0.44 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.57 -0.44 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -0.44 0.30
Diluted EPS 0.57 -0.44 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
