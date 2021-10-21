Tejas Networks Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore, up 57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore in September 2021 up 57% from Rs. 109.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021 down 22.84% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.28 crore in September 2021 up 28.49% from Rs. 17.34 crore in September 2020.

Tejas Networks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 468.35 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 166.71% returns over the last 6 months and 453.28% over the last 12 months.