Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:37 AM IST

Tejas Networks Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.89 crore, up 28.14% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.89 crore in September 2020 up 28.14% from Rs. 85.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020 up 236.67% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in September 2020 up 21.09% from Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2019.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2019.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 84.80 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.13% returns over the last 6 months and 6.47% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations109.8978.7385.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.8978.7385.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.9735.1835.22
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.6124.9321.38
Depreciation11.8413.7818.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.0618.1321.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.59-13.29-10.81
Other Income8.094.326.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.50-8.97-3.92
Interest0.990.912.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.51-9.88-6.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.51-9.88-6.39
Tax-----3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.51-9.88-3.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.51-9.88-3.30
Equity Share Capital95.8295.6192.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.49-1.07-0.36
Diluted EPS0.49-1.07-0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.49-1.07-0.36
Diluted EPS0.49-1.07-0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment

