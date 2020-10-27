Tejas Networks Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.89 crore, up 28.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.89 crore in September 2020 up 28.14% from Rs. 85.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2020 up 236.67% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in September 2020 up 21.09% from Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2019.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2019.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 90.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 136.77% returns over the last 6 months and 23.71% over the last 12 months.