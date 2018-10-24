Tejas Networks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 205.61 crore, down 4.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 205.61 crore in September 2018 down 4.85% from Rs. 216.10 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.01 crore in September 2018 up 23.81% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.86 crore in September 2018 up 4.57% from Rs. 53.42 crore in September 2017.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2017.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 262.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.78% over the last 12 months.