Tejas Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore, up 126.61% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore in March 2023 up 126.61% from Rs. 125.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.23% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 133.6% from Rs. 74.80 crore in March 2022.

Tejas Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 284.39 253.29 125.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 284.39 253.29 125.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 189.72 160.50 70.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.99 9.82 5.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.43 -2.55 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.81 44.80 37.39
Depreciation 29.75 28.13 21.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.64 19.72 101.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.95 -7.13 -111.08
Other Income 21.33 19.74 14.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.62 12.61 -96.69
Interest 1.44 1.43 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.06 11.18 -96.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.06 11.18 -96.91
Tax -1.11 5.79 -46.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.95 5.39 -50.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.95 5.39 -50.64
Equity Share Capital 171.64 155.38 114.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.35 -4.43
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.32 -4.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.35 -4.43
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.32 -4.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited