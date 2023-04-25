Tejas Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore, up 126.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore in March 2023 up 126.61% from Rs. 125.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.23% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 133.6% from Rs. 74.80 crore in March 2022.
Tejas Networks shares closed at 635.85 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 32.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tejas Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|284.39
|253.29
|125.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|284.39
|253.29
|125.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|189.72
|160.50
|70.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.99
|9.82
|5.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.43
|-2.55
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.81
|44.80
|37.39
|Depreciation
|29.75
|28.13
|21.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.64
|19.72
|101.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.95
|-7.13
|-111.08
|Other Income
|21.33
|19.74
|14.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.62
|12.61
|-96.69
|Interest
|1.44
|1.43
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.06
|11.18
|-96.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.06
|11.18
|-96.91
|Tax
|-1.11
|5.79
|-46.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.95
|5.39
|-50.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.95
|5.39
|-50.64
|Equity Share Capital
|171.64
|155.38
|114.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.35
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.32
|-4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.35
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.32
|-4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited