Tejas Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore, up 126.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore in March 2023 up 126.61% from Rs. 125.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.23% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 133.6% from Rs. 74.80 crore in March 2022.