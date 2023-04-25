English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tejas Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore, up 126.61% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 284.39 crore in March 2023 up 126.61% from Rs. 125.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2023 up 90.23% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2023 up 133.6% from Rs. 74.80 crore in March 2022.

    Tejas Networks shares closed at 635.85 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 32.52% over the last 12 months.

    Tejas Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations284.39253.29125.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations284.39253.29125.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.72160.5070.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.999.825.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.43-2.55-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8144.8037.39
    Depreciation29.7528.1321.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.6419.72101.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.95-7.13-111.08
    Other Income21.3319.7414.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.6212.61-96.69
    Interest1.441.430.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.0611.18-96.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.0611.18-96.91
    Tax-1.115.79-46.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.955.39-50.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.955.39-50.64
    Equity Share Capital171.64155.38114.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.35-4.43
    Diluted EPS-0.310.32-4.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.310.35-4.43
    Diluted EPS-0.310.32-4.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 09:22 am