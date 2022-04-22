Tejas Networks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore, down 37.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore in March 2022 down 37.61% from Rs. 201.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022 down 251.53% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.80 crore in March 2022 down 322.16% from Rs. 33.67 crore in March 2021.
Tejas Networks shares closed at 499.40 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 184.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tejas Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.50
|107.04
|201.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.50
|107.04
|201.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.86
|68.37
|100.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.47
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.39
|29.65
|33.92
|Depreciation
|21.89
|20.22
|14.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.30
|37.12
|37.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-111.08
|-48.32
|15.38
|Other Income
|14.39
|16.39
|3.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-96.69
|-31.93
|19.23
|Interest
|0.22
|0.73
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-96.91
|-32.66
|18.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.91
|-32.66
|18.40
|Tax
|-46.27
|-8.61
|-15.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.64
|-24.05
|33.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.64
|-24.05
|33.42
|Equity Share Capital
|114.55
|114.11
|96.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.43
|-2.11
|3.60
|Diluted EPS
|-4.43
|-2.11
|3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.43
|-2.11
|3.60
|Diluted EPS
|-4.43
|-2.11
|3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited