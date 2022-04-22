Tejas Networks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore, down 37.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore in March 2022 down 37.61% from Rs. 201.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2022 down 251.53% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.80 crore in March 2022 down 322.16% from Rs. 33.67 crore in March 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 499.40 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 184.40% over the last 12 months.