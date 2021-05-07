MARKET NEWS

Tejas Networks Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.16 crore, up 268.7% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.16 crore in March 2021 up 268.7% from Rs. 54.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021 up 126.37% from Rs. 126.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.67 crore in March 2021 up 132.12% from Rs. 104.82 crore in March 2020.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.75 in March 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 179.25 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.19% returns over the last 6 months and 422.59% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations201.16134.7154.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations201.16134.7154.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.1974.4031.56
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.9226.1133.15
Depreciation14.4412.0620.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.2320.60108.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.381.54-139.30
Other Income3.858.5513.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2310.09-125.71
Interest0.830.851.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.409.24-126.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.409.24-126.74
Tax-15.02----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.429.24-126.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.429.24-126.74
Equity Share Capital96.5192.8095.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.601.00-13.75
Diluted EPS3.470.97-13.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.601.00-13.75
Diluted EPS3.470.97-13.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: May 7, 2021 08:28 am

