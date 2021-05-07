Tejas Networks Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.16 crore, up 268.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.16 crore in March 2021 up 268.7% from Rs. 54.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021 up 126.37% from Rs. 126.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.67 crore in March 2021 up 132.12% from Rs. 104.82 crore in March 2020.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.75 in March 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 179.25 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.19% returns over the last 6 months and 422.59% over the last 12 months.