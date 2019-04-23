App
Earnings
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 271.91 crore, up 176.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.91 crore in March 2019 up 176.75% from Rs. 98.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.86 crore in March 2019 up 32.23% from Rs. 27.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.53 crore in March 2019 up 214.64% from Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2018.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2018.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 186.15 on April 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -46.49% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.91 181.10 98.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.91 181.10 98.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.50 95.36 42.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.08 26.13 19.12
Depreciation 17.45 16.19 11.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.77 24.05 26.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.11 19.37 -2.29
Other Income 6.97 9.15 9.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.08 28.52 7.09
Interest 5.03 4.78 1.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.05 23.74 5.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.05 23.74 5.47
Tax 1.19 -7.93 -21.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.86 31.67 27.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.86 31.67 27.12
Equity Share Capital 91.50 91.50 90.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.91 3.46 3.00
Diluted EPS 3.78 3.29 2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.91 3.46 3.00
Diluted EPS 3.78 3.29 2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment

