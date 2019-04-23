Tejas Networks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 271.91 crore, up 176.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.91 crore in March 2019 up 176.75% from Rs. 98.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.86 crore in March 2019 up 32.23% from Rs. 27.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.53 crore in March 2019 up 214.64% from Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2018.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2018.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 186.15 on April 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -46.49% over the last 12 months.