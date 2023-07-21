English
    Tejas Networks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 167.11 crore, up 33.02% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.11 crore in June 2023 up 33.02% from Rs. 125.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2023 down 119.31% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.58 crore in June 2023 down 282.61% from Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022.

    Tejas Networks shares closed at 856.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.91% returns over the last 6 months and 74.47% over the last 12 months.

    Tejas Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.11284.39125.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.11284.39125.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.08189.7267.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.405.998.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.741.430.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.2850.8137.17
    Depreciation29.0129.7523.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1732.6419.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.09-25.95-30.79
    Other Income19.5021.3318.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.59-4.62-12.10
    Interest1.471.440.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.06-6.06-12.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-51.06-6.06-12.98
    Tax-36.41-1.11-6.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.65-4.95-6.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.65-4.95-6.68
    Equity Share Capital169.57171.64151.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.31-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.31-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-0.31-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.87-0.31-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

