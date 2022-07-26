Tejas Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in June 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 144.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 down 189.3% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 25.89 crore in June 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 472.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.62% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.