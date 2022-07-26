Tejas Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in June 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 144.07 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 down 189.3% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 25.89 crore in June 2021.
Tejas Networks shares closed at 472.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.62% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tejas Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.63
|125.50
|144.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.63
|125.50
|144.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.40
|70.86
|73.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.93
|5.47
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.33
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.17
|37.39
|27.02
|Depreciation
|23.37
|21.89
|16.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.27
|101.30
|25.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.79
|-111.08
|1.12
|Other Income
|18.69
|14.39
|8.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.10
|-96.69
|9.50
|Interest
|0.88
|0.22
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.98
|-96.91
|8.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.98
|-96.91
|8.27
|Tax
|-6.30
|-46.27
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.68
|-50.64
|7.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.68
|-50.64
|7.48
|Equity Share Capital
|151.52
|114.55
|96.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-4.43
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-4.43
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-4.43
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-4.43
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited