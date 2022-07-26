 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejas Networks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, down 12.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in June 2022 down 12.8% from Rs. 144.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022 down 189.3% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 25.89 crore in June 2021.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 472.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.62% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.

Tejas Networks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.63 125.50 144.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.63 125.50 144.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.40 70.86 73.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.93 5.47 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -0.33 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.17 37.39 27.02
Depreciation 23.37 21.89 16.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.27 101.30 25.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.79 -111.08 1.12
Other Income 18.69 14.39 8.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.10 -96.69 9.50
Interest 0.88 0.22 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.98 -96.91 8.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.98 -96.91 8.27
Tax -6.30 -46.27 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.68 -50.64 7.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.68 -50.64 7.48
Equity Share Capital 151.52 114.55 96.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -4.43 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.44 -4.43 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 -4.43 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.44 -4.43 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
