Tejas Networks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.07 crore, up 82.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.07 crore in June 2021 up 82.99% from Rs. 78.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2021 up 175.71% from Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in June 2021 up 438.25% from Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2020.

Tejas Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2020.

Tejas Networks shares closed at 182.45 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.93% returns over the last 6 months and 209.50% over the last 12 months.